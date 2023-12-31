New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash start time, CBS lineup

Tonight on CBS you are going to have a chance to see New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash — what can we say about it?

We know that there are a multitude of specials all across primetime tonight to ring in 2024, so what makes this one special? Well, a lot of it comes down to what’s in the title here! The Nashville setting is a pretty clear indicator that the event is going to lean hard into country music, and this is 100% the case as you’re going to get a ton of performances across an extremely long stretch of time.

Below, you can get some more information all about what’s ahead here, including a pretty atypical schedule that is brought on in some ways by local programming at a certain part of the night:

More performers were announced today for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE Sunday, Dec. 31 (7:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:05 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Joining previously announced performers Old Dominion, Elle King, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson are Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman. CMT television and radio host Cody Alan and CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn will be corresponding from New York City’s Times Square, along with Dustin Lynch, who will also be performing live.

The five-hour broadcast will feature a staggering hit parade of more than 50 back-to-back performances, live from the home of country music. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city’s renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.

There could be some unexpected surprises here and there throughout the night, but we also would not watch with any expectations for those. Instead, just allow the real focus here to be on the fun — if you do just that, you will not be disappointed.

