What If…? season 3 premiere date hopes at Disney+

Following the big season 2 finale this weekend on Disney+, why not talk more about a What If…? season 3? Isn’t there a case for so much more?

Before we do dive too head-first into anything more here, let’s just start off with what feels like the natural place for discussion: There has already been another season greenlit! This decision was actually first made months ago, with the reason for it then being that it allowed the animation team more time to get everything together. It is pretty standard for this form of television to get these early greenlights, and we could see something similar happen down the road if there is a season 4.

One other benefit of the early renewal is that it does also open the door for another What If…? season 2 to launch as soon as late 2024, though that is far from confirmed as of right now. We tend to think that the most important thing for the Marvel show is going to be just finding the right spot within the Disney+ calendar. They tend to space out a lot of their releases, and we have a tough time thinking that something different is going to happen here.

The biggest thing that we hope for is just that around next summer or fall, there are some things that start to become clearer. While we know that there have been a lot of date changes with Marvel shows over the years as they get close to launch, they are at least pretty good at giving you larger windows to anticipate shows in advance. This is definitely a trend that we hope continues here, as it does give us that much more to look forward to.

Of course, we think it’s a given to say that we’re looking forward to seeing What If…? continue to be strange, creative, and different from the rest of the MCU. Isn’t this what we should really want?

Do you want to see a What If…? season 3 renewal happen over at Disney+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







