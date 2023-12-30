Magnum PI season 5 finale: What watching live is so important

It is a strange, surreal, and bittersweet feeling knowing that the Magnum PI season 5 finale is just days away from airing. Also, knowing that this could be the last episode of the show overall.

Do we still want more? Absolutely, and we champion anyone who is working to keep the series alive. However, at the same time we are very-much aware of the fact that there is a long fight ahead and if the show does return, it probably will not be anytime soon. The cast is no longer under contract, and we have yet to hear anything to suggest that the studio is even shopping the show around. (We do think that streaming past seasons on Netflix would at least be a smart move to bolster the overall popularity.)

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but we cannot stress how important it is that you watch a show like Magnum PI live. This is, after all, the best way for a network to generate a profit! We get it that there could be some frustrated at NBC for their decision to end the show (and promote the finale as a series finale), but viewership for these upcoming episodes matters for it to end on a high note. That could be enough to get some other network or streaming service a chance to consider it down the road.

An important thing to remember over the next few months in general is that we are in the midst of a very strange time in the industry. Some networks and streaming services are dramatically cutting costs, and it may take a while for everyone to reach a new equilibrium. It is at that point that acquiring or reviving shows could become a topic of conversation again.

First and foremost, watch the finale live to get a great story, and a chance to feel about a hundred different emotions all at once. Beyond that, watch to give the show as close to a fighting chance in the long-term aspossible.

Related – See a new photo preview for the Magnum PI season 5 finale

Do you still believe that Magnum PI could be revived somewhere following the series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more information.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







