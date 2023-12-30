Abbott Elementary season 3: See new Quinta Brunson promo!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough to see the Abbott Elementary season 3 premiere on ABC come February 7, why not see a new promo?

If you head over to the link here, you can check out a newly-released video featuring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and much of the rest of the core cast. There isn’t exactly much in the way of new story footage in here, but that’s not the point of what you are getting! Instead, this is a preview that was designed with the explicit purpose of just reminding you of when the show is back, and that much of the same humor you’ve come to love is still there.

We could spend a lot of time in here noting that expectations are high for whatever is next, but we tend to think you already know that. The first two seasons of Abbott Elementary have been nothing short of super-special, and have given ABC and all of broadcast television something that it desperately needed. We’ve had an opportunity in here to see a comedy that can be for a wide audience and also still inventive and funny, and that is a pretty rare combination.

So when are we going to get some actual previews with footage? If we had to issue out some sort of guess, we would say over the course of the next several weeks. We do believe that ABC is going to want to get some more information out there, and also some synopses that actually set the stage for the story itself. Remember that the goal of previews like this one is to appeal more to casual fans than the hardcore, who are probably going to watch no matter what. The goal is to always find a way to get new viewers, which ABC has tried to do with reruns and a whole lot more for most of the past few months.

