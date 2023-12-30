Outer Range season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that we could actually be getting news, finally, on Outer Range season 2 before the end of the winter?

There are absolutely a handful of important things to get into in this piece, but the most important one for now is simply stating the following: We absolutely want the Josh Brolin series back before too long! We also tend to think that the streamer needs it. While they have some big hits next year including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Fallout, they need to round out the schedule. This is a show that combines a few different genres and by virtue of that, creates something that does feel fairly unique when the dust actually settles.

So, what can we say here when it comes to good news? Well, there’s at least a chance that a premiere date will be announced this winter! Whether or not the series actually premieres in that time, though, is a different story … and it actually feels unlikely.

According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, filming for the latest batch of episodes is already done! Personally, we just think it’s unlikely we will see it before late March because Prime has already revealed some start dates for some shows like Fallout, which are not coming back in April.

Whenever we do get that oh-so-elusive date, let’s hope that there are a few pieces of information that go along with it — think in terms of a teaser, a trailer, or maybe a few new photos. At this point, we’ll take almost anything so long as it does further help to set the stage for what the next chapter holds. Hopefully, the break between seasons doesn’t feel too long — as it stands, we’re worried that people are going to have to play catch-up to be up-to-date with everything again.

What do you most want to see moving into an Outer Range season 2 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

