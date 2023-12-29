American Idol season 22 promo: The Golden Ticket road…

ABC has released their first extended promo for American Idol season 22 and with this one, they are pouring on the cheese.

Did you ever expect that we’d see a preview for this show that is an exact homage to The Wizard of Oz? We certainly didn’t and yet, here we are with Katy Perry as Dorothy, walking along what Ryan Seacrest calls the Golden Ticket road. The preview features signs honoring several past contestants including Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert, and eventually ends at Hollywood, the place where dreams come true.

It feels like there’s somewhat of a missed opportunity to play into this theme more with either Luke Bryan or Lionel Richie, but we imagine pretending to not have a brain, a heart, or any courage would not be that appealing. Also, it’d be nice to get a better look at some actual contestants, who do matter more on this show than anything. However, American Idol and pretty much every other show out there in this category also flaunts their superstars first.

While this singing competition is far from perfect these days, we would make the case that it is doing some things right more than The Voice. It has more credibility when it comes to making stars, and we do feel like there are better opportunities to know them here throughout the season. Meanwhile, it tends to also be more creative when it comes to arrangements, and occasionally the judges try to offer some constructive criticism. After all, if we don’t get that, what is the show really looking to accomplish? They are just working to enable contestants with what they already do, as opposed to trying to help them get better.

You can see the full aforementioned promo for season 22 now over here. New episodes are currently set to premiere on Sunday, February 18.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

