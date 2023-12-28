What If…? season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale

Tomorrow on Disney+ you will have a chance to see What If…? season 2 episode 8 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that we are already getting closer to the end of this show! There are only nine episodes here and because of that, every single installment is all the more significant. That includes, of course, the installment “What If… the Avengers Assembled in 1602?”, which is set to stream on Friday.

We don’t think we really have to spend a lot of time setting the stage for what makes this episode stand out. It is really just a chance to use a lot of familiar characters and at the same time, find a way to shift the setting to a new and interesting place. This is also meant further to give us something a little inventive to be excited about. Given that each episode is largely its own thing, we really do not anticipate that anything here will necessarily carry over to the finale. Also, it really doesn’t need to given that this is one of those shows that is consistently entertaining no matter what.

The main question to wonder entering the final episodes here is what the long-term future holds, especially if Disney+ is being a little bit more careful with a lot of its MCU programming in general. We do tend to think that this show could be immune to a lot of that, with the biggest reason being that this show is largely its own thing. It doesn’t have that pressure of being a part of some larger world it needs to pay off — though of course we do find it to be really fun when there are a few different Easter eggs that can be sprinkled into the story. That can happen regardless of whether or not there is some deluge of Marvel content elsewhere.

