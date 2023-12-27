Obliterated season 2 renewal: Will it be announced this winter?

Now that we are some weeks removed from the season 1 launch over at Netflix, is there reason to hope for an Obliterated season 2 renewal? Or, should we just go ahead and say that the series is near the end of the road?

Certainly, we know that there are a handful of different things worth talking through here, but we should begin by sharing where things stand for the comedy at present: Nothing has been decided. There is still a reasonably good chance that we do see it back for more, but it will all continue to depend on viewership.

If there is some element of good news we can share at present, it is simply that the audience for Obliterated seems to be there so far! We have seen it perform well through early Netflix viewing, but we also recognize that word-of-mouth matters a lot and that’s where the next few weeks could prove essential. The biggest strength of the show is that it helps to bring back a sort of R-rated comedy that is no longer in box offices all that much; in that way, it feels almost like a throwback! Since it doesn’t have a ton of A-list names, though, a lot of its marketing needs to be done on more of a grassroots level.

We do think that between now and mid-March, there is a chance that we will know about the show’s future one way or another. Even if the series is renewed, though, be prepared for a long wait. For the immediate future, we imagine that the production team will be focused on their other hit in Cobra Kai, which is going to film its sixth and final season early next year. A break between seasons here may not be a bad idea, though — if you do an Obliterated season 2, you have to find another premise that makes sense. It would hard to do the same thing as season 1 and put the show in the same ballpark when it comes to relative realism.

