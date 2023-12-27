Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: Any winter hopes?

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn about a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date over this winter?

If you are excited to learn a little bit more about the future of the Peacock video game adaptation, the first thing that we should do here is pretty simple: Reminding you that it has already been renewed! This was confirmed by Anthony Mackie himself back at the Game Awards. Now, the question remains as to when we’re going to be seeing John Doe back in action.

While it would be great to have some substantial news about a premiere date this winter, we do think that it is pretty darn unlikely for the time being. Instead, we do think that we’re going to be waiting until at least the summer or fall (or perhaps longer) to get more news on that. Remember that the industry strikes likely slowed a few things down, and also that we haven’t heard that much about production or new additions as of right now. Odds are, these are the things that we’re going to hear about first and foremost.

If there is any one thing that we can hope for moving into the new season, it is that the groundwork has been laid more than ever to actually present a story that is fairly similar to the action and carnage that you see in the games. As odd as it may seem, you could argue that the first season is perhaps the most effective as an origin story to a lot of different stuff that you are going to see paid off moving into season 3.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

