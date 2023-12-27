What If…? season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Hela & the Ten Rings

Tomorrow on Disney+, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into What If…? season 2 episode 7. What more can we say about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, it does feel important to note that unlike several other installments this year, this one may actually be focused on an adversary in Hela. This is the character played most recently by Cate Blanchett in live-action, and we had a pretty clear sense way back when of what she wanted to do in Asgard.

So where are things going to go for her in animated form? Well, we can go ahead and say that the title here is “What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?” — a suggestion that we’re going back to some stuff that was implemented with Mandarin in the past. This is certainly a unique idea for the story, but what sort of carnage could be coming as a result of all this? Disney is not necessarily releasing a lot of info in advance here, but they also don’t have to. Just remember the fact that we are getting these episodes daily until we get to the December 30 finale!

Is this rollout working? Personally, we do prefer it more than getting all nine episodes at the same time, since it gives us more of an individual chance to check out all of these episodes as opposed to trying to digest them all at once.

Personally, we will admit that we prefer weekly releases of episodes to almost anything else, but we also understand 100% why Marvel is doing this. After all, remember that their goal is to take advantage of the holiday season, when there is not that much else on other than sports. They can get more people watching this than they may be able to otherwise! We’ll have to see what the total viewership is for all of this after the fact, and from there, what it means for the future.

