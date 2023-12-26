What If…? season 2 episode 6 preview: The story of Kahhori

As we start to inch ever closer to What If…? season 2 episode 6 at Disney+, why not take a larger look to the future?

The first thing that we really should note here at the moment is rather simple: The animated show is about to take perhaps a larger risk than we’ve seen so far. After all, most of the episodes this season so far have been focused on either established characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe or ones presented in a somewhat different way. Take, for example, what we have seen already in regards to Captain Carter.

Without further ado now, let’s introduce you to the title character of “What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?” streaming tomorrow. Kahhori is an original Haudenosaunee who is going to have an extremely important role, and we’re curious already to see what the story looks like here. This episode will of course further allow the show to play around with history and perspective, two things that can be done here that you don’t often see in some of the larger films.

In general, we do think that the stakes are pretty high here given the fact that the second season is only building with momentum day after day. Just remember for a moment here that we’re coming off of what is arguably the best episode of the season so far, at least when it comes to giving Captain Carter some pretty fun material from start to finish. We are also past the halfway point in season 2 at this point; with each passing day, we tend to think the rest of the episodes are only going to get more and more exciting.

Could this character appear at some point down the road?

For the time being, we don’t tend to think such an idea is impossible. After all, remember for a moment here that there’s still a chance at a season 3…

