Vigil season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the season 2 finale on BBC One, it makes sense that you want to see a Vigil season 3 renewal happen. With that being said, are you going to be getting it? This is where, at least for now, there is a certain amount of uncertainty.

As for where things stand at present, let’s just start by nothing that the network has not confirmed anything further for the Rose Leslie series. While we do believe that there is a chance we get more at some point, that is certainly far from confirmed. A lot of it could come down to if there is a great story to tell.

In speaking on this particular subject to Hello! Magazine, here is some of what show boss Tom Edge had to say:

“I think we never take anything for granted in terms of actors because our actors are incredible and have so many jobs and it’s a useful thought to think we have to have a shot at earning their time and their pick. That is a reasonably high bar … If we think about doing that, it has to feel like there’s something urgent to be said, both on a character level and in terms of the domain that we may enter to unpack those questions. But I will say, the world does not seem short on turbulence and on questions.”

What Edge seems to be saying here is that if the story is right, there will definitely be a good opportunity to bring the show back. Another component is whether or not the network wants to bring it back, and that is something that there will almost certainly be some discussions about for quite some time.

Just don’t expect any sort of immediate decision here — after all, the folks at BBC One tend to be rather patient when it comes to whether or not to bring some of their shows back for more.

