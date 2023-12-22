Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2 premiere mystery

What is going on in regards to the season 2 premiere date for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at Prime Video? At this point, it feels like a pretty fair question.

As for the reason why, we really don’t think you have to look any further than the evidence that is already out there. First and foremost, remember the fact here that the second season finished filming several months ago, so there is nothing that is holding the series back when it comes to production. Meanwhile, today Prime Video put out a new sizzle reel (watch here) — however, there is nothing in here about the show’s return.

So, what is going on here? There is one theory that perhaps, Amazon is waiting to do something special for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that is not within their standard scope of coverage. We do believe that they will have an enormous marketing budget for season 2, largely because this is one of the most expensive shows ever made. We also think it would help them further to keep building momentum. While we don’t think personally that the first season got off to a great start, it also improved more and more over time and that’s not something that you can just sit back and ignore.

Our feeling is that season 2 will be coming at some point in 2024, but there’s a chance it could be summer or even fall. After all, Prime tends to scatter their releases and right now, they have Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the winter, Fallout in the spring, and then potentially The Boys in the summer. It may be the next big-budget release that is coming after that … or at least so we hope right now.

Well, let’s face it — we have an origin story now for both Sauron and Mordor. Now that these secrets are out there, what else will happen?

