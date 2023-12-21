Our Flag Means Death season 3 renewal: News this winter?

Could we actually get news on an Our Flag Means Death season 3 renewal at some point this winter?

We should certainly start off this piece by stating the following: Absolutely, we would love nothing more than to see the pirate comedy back for another batch of episodes. As for whether or not that will happen, it is really up to the powers-that-be over at Max. We know that the interest is there from creator David Jenkins in doing one more story to fully wrap up the stories of Blackbeard and Stede. The fanbase absolutely wants more!

So, is there a reasonable chance that we actually could get renewal news this winter? Given that we’re talking about a three-month period that lasts here until we get around to March, let’s just say that (at least for now) we remain cautiously optimistic about it. While Max does not share all of their viewership data, we do get the sense that season 2 was reasonably popular. They, just like so many other streaming services, just tend to take their time when it comes to announcing things and/or figuring it all out.

Our hope is that if a renewal is at least announced before we get around to February or March, that would then open the door for filming to take place next year leading into a 2025 start. So long as we get a chance to see Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi together again on-screen, we’ll be happy and are okay to wait. Also, we know that Taika is often busy and this show is not always the easiest to make.

Do you want to see news on Our Flag Means Death season 3 at some point this winter?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

