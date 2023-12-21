Dr. Death season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the eight-episode launch of Dr. Death season 2 today on Peacock, are we going to have a chance to see a season 3?

If you have not heard that much about this show as of yet, this is an anthology series that is looking to document a lot of complicated cases within the medical world. It can be bold and rather shocking, and it is meant to have some great performances. For season 2 in particular, you are getting a chance here to see Edgar Ramirez take center stage alongside Mandy Moore in her first series regular role post-This Is Us.

Want to learn more about it, if you have not seen much to date? Then just go ahead and check out the attached logline:

Season 2 of Dr. Death, based on the hit Wondery podcast, follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

As for the show’s future…

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but we absolutely do think that they would love to bring more episodes to the forefront at some point in the future. Peacock is trying to find some shows that can at least flirt with prestige status, and this could prove to be one! We just anticipate that they are going to spend the next few months seeing what the viewership is for this season, plus then trying to figure out if there is another story that they want to tell.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that anything is possible — we’ll see what exactly happens from here.

Do you want to see a Dr. Death season 3 renewal at Peacock down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







