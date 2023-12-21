Bookie season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the season 1 finale this week on Max, is there a chance at a Bookie season 2 in the relatively near future?

With a show like this, it is not all that hard to make a big case for and against it. Let’s start with the case for, mostly because this is the holiday season and it is a little more fun to be optimistic. Chuck Lorre is as prolific a comedy producer as you are going to find, and if you are going to invest in just about any creator, it is going to be him. He’s also been with studio Warner Bros. TV for quite some time, and Max is of course owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. They are as invested in the show’s success as anyone.

While you can always argue that Bookie does a great job of standing on its own, Lorre did a really smart thing in casting Charlie Sheen for a brief appearance this season. The former Two and a Half Men star generated a ton of publicity reuniting with his former boss, and it does raise the question on whether he could be back full-time in this medium down the road.

So is there a case that Bookie gets canceled? Well, the one thing that we will say is that Max, like most other streaming services, does not release a lot of their viewership data or numbers. Therefore, it can be extremely hard to accurately determine how a series like this is performing. Also, we are in this era where a lot of shows are being canceled left and right. This is just something that we’d say to be aware of right now, and we will wait and see exactly what happens.

Odds are, we are going to find out about the future one way or another within the next three or four months. We don’t think there’s a reason to stall on a decision beyond that…

