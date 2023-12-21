Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Given the performance and viewer response to Big Brother Reindeer Games at CBS, you have to imagine there’s a chance at season 2 … right?

The first thing that we will say here is that this has turned out to be one of the more pleasant reality TV surprises this year. Whether it is the editing, the challenges, or just the overall production design, this show has ironically been infinitely better than the far lengthier Big Brother 25 this past summer. Some of that may be due to casting, but another part of it may just be due to the way in which this season was set up from the start. It was meant to be lighthearted and fun, and the emphasis has been put on that more than anything else. We had our fears about the competitions and of course, we still don’t love the emphasis on them versus strategy; however, there have been more strategic choices than we expected going in.

For now, CBS has yet to decide if they are going to order a Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2 or not, and they may spend several months working to figure that out. For now, we’re cautiously optimistic. While the ratings are not necessarily spectacular, they have improved from the first two episodes and we do think there’s a reasonably-sized streaming audience after the fact. This is also not an altogether expensive show to make. The challenges are fairly low-budget and really, all you are doing is paying the crew, designing the house, and getting the cast together for a small cash prize at the end. This season does not even feature a typical host like Julie Chen!

Of course, we tend to think that the most important thing for a season 2 would be the cast. If you can convince another group to come out for a week or two to film more episodes, the show should be more than fine.

Do you think we are going to get a Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2 at CBS?

