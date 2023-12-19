Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 5: Josh Martinez eliminated

Tonight on Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 5, we had one of the shorter episodes this season — but also a big move! After all, Taylor decided to throw Nicole into Santa’s Showdown rather than Xavier and with that in mind, we saw her squaring off against Josh, who was sent in by Frankie.

In the end, Josh wasn’t mad at Frankie since he understood the move and also understood the game. While on paper he was a bigger competitor, that doesn’t always work to your favor this season. After all, we basically saw an endurance challenge between the two that involved hanging on to a massive candy cane for as long as possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

On paper, you could see how this showdown could work both for and against these two contestants. Josh had to keep more weight up on that candy cane, but he also had a much larger reach. Things actually felt pretty even at the end of the day between the two of them, and that only added to a little bit of the drama here!

Given that we said over the weekend that we felt like Josh was in a better place than anyone else on Reindeer Games, we were terribly afraid of getting egg on our face. This challenge went on and on and on for an incredibly long period of time. They were on there for an hour before either one of them start to show any real weakness at all!

So, who ended up being sent home?

The candy canes started to spin up and, in the end, the two actually fell at close to the same time! Yet, Josh hit the ground first and with that, Nicole stuck around. From the moment the edit seemed like Josh had this in the bad, we knew that his goose was probably cooked.

What did you think about the events of Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







