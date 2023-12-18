Warrior canceled at Max; will season 4 be revived at Netflix?

For everyone out there hoping to see more of Warrior at Max, let’s just unfortunately go ahead and pass down the bad news.

According to a new report from Deadline, the series has been officially canceled after three seasons and what has been a pretty eventful run already. Remember that the series originally premiered back at Cinemax before eventually, it was announced that it was shifting over to Max when the premium-cable network got out of the originally programming business. Now, the shift is happening all over again.

If there is at least one thing that could give you a marginal amount of hope in the show’s future at present, it is this: The fact that Netflix is picking up the non-exclusive streaming rights to the series, and it will premiere there moving into February. If the series does perform well there, you can argue there’s a chance a season 4 could still happen.

In the end, what all of this serves as a reminder of is the stranglehold that Netflix currently has on the content business overall right now. While it felt like earlier this year there was a little bit more of a competitive environment, things have shifted all over again. Netflix really seems to be reigning supreme as a go-to destination to the point where competitors are using them to license out some of their own content. This can be beneficial as a way to lure them back to their own providers for some of their shows, but we’ll have to wait and see how effective that is.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best — we are still sad, though, about the idea that there may not be any more Warrior. We know that within the world of television, few things are altogether guaranteed.

