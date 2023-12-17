Night Court season 2 premiere spoilers: A Christmas special!

For those who were not aware, the Night Court season 2 premiere is going to be airing on NBC a little bit sooner than you’d think! At the moment, a holiday special is being planned for December 23, and it is one that will air following some NFL programming — think of this as a good way to preview the next season and also generate some good ratings at the same time.

Given that this installment is just two days before Christmas, doesn’t it make perfect sense that it is a holiday special? Below, you can see the Night Court season 2 premiere synopsis, as it gives you a good sense of what all is coming:

12/23/2023 (08:35PM – 09:05PM) (Saturday) : It’s Christmastime at Night Court. Abby enlists Dan on her quest to track down a little girl’s letter to Santa. Gurgs’ gift for Dan isn’t what she expected. Olivia is haunted by a witness who believes herself to be the Ghost of Christmas Present. TV-PG D,L

One thing that we should go ahead and note is that the premiere time here is somewhat tentative, as it could vary heavily depending on what else is happening over the course of the night. The #1 thing that we would say for now is to be exercise a certain amount of patience! Following this, the show will begin airing episodes in its normal timeslot on Tuesday, January 2. We hope that this is as fun as we got the first time around — and perhaps even an evolution! For a multi-camera comedy like this, one of the big challenges early on is trying to find that perfect rhythm. There is a reason why shows in this genre often improve moving into season 2. We think that this is even more important for a pseudo-revival like this; after all, it has to strike a balance between doing what viewers loved the first time and then also getting its own identity.

