The Golden Bachelorette: Is it actually happening at ABC?

Now that we’re a stretch of time removed from The Golden Bachelor, does it feel like The Golden Bachelorette is a sure thing?

Well, here is what we can tell you right now — the show’s producers have been open about wanting to make this particular show for a while now. Jesse Palmer has also expressed optimism, and you can argue that there are a few people from Gerry Turner’s season who would make for a perfect lead.

If there is one bit of good news that we can give amidst all of this, it is that The Golden Bachelorette seems to be actively casting men! Now, that does not mean that the series is going to happen; it is fairly common procedure for a show to start casting in advance of a pickup. Often, this is a way for producers to prove to a network that they are cooking up something pretty darn great. In this case, they just need to find a lot of worthy applicants.

We personally think that this potential show is a sure thing, and the larger question is mostly when it is going to have a chance to premiere. After all, remember for a moment here that The Bachelor is premiering in the winter, whereas The Bachelorette is set for the summer and, potentially, Bachelor in Paradise will be in the fall. ABC could double up shows like they did with Gerry’s season; or, if the network is really eager to get more franchise programming on the air soon, they could film The Golden Bachelorette early next year in the hopes of having it on in the spring. All of these are worthy questions.

Yet, is there too much of a good thing with this franchise? Burnout was definitely something we worried about before, and we absolutely do think that there are reasons to be concerned about it here.

Do you think that The Golden Bachelorette is actually going to happen over at ABC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

