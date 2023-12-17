Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish performs ‘What I Was Made For?’

Billie Eilish was the musical guest for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, and we know that she’s done some great performances here in the past.

Now that we have said that, let’s go ahead and tackle the following: What she actually chose to perform here. We got here “What I Was Made For?,” one of the most powerful songs that she’s ever done over the course of her career. It continues to show her versatility as an artist and beyond just that, her vocal range at the same time.

There is also a pretty clear reason why Billie performed this tonight: This is a song from the movie Barbie, which was connected to the show tonight thanks to Kate McKinnon as the host. This is also a film that is right in the middle of an Oscars / awards-show campaign. This will be a nice boost for that and, at the same time, of course, a great showcase for Eilish at the same time. We’ll be quick to admit that this is one of our favorite songs from her that she’s ever done.

Also, we will say that the video footage in the background throughout the entire performance was a nice, personal touch that added another bit of vulnerability to the song overall.

What else did she perform?

Well, for her second performance, Eilish decided to go ahead and perform a holiday classic in “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” While we’re sure that she’s going to have some more of her own music to promote in the new year, we’re glad to have a beautiful rendition of a song like this here. Also, it is somewhat of a holiday tradition. It doesn’t happen every year, but there are a ton of big-name artists who have come in and sung timeless songs at this time of the year.

Related – Check out some more news on Saturday Night Live, including the big cold open

What did you think about Billie Eilish on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







