Vigil season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Before we even dive too far into this particular Vigil season 2 episode 5, what exactly can we say?

Well, one thing that may shock you is how close we are to the finale already! There are only two more episodes ahead for this chapter of the Rose Leslie series, and it begins with what you’ll see on BBC One tomorrow. Following that, you are going to see the finale on the air on Tuesday. It is a somewhat curious strategy to bunch these episodes together so much, but clearly the network is trying to turn this into some event prior to the holiday season. We know that it has a core audience watching every time, so potentially this could work — and also, perhaps this is going to be something that we will see them do more and more with some of their other shows.

If you look below now, you can see the official Vigil season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight about what lies ahead:

In the aftermath of a brutal rescue mission, Amy is questioning everything. Kirsten begs her to come home, but Amy can’t let go of her suspicions.

We ultimately can’t be that shocked about what we’re seeing here from Amy and Kirsten both, given that these are both strong-willed characters who in the end, want the same thing when it comes to making the world a better place. Of course, that does not mean that they have the same perspective on every single thing happening around them. There are likely multiple examples of that coming just in the remaining episodes alone.

Above all else, we simply suggest that you prepare for a great bit of action, drama, and even some surprises the rest of the way. These are some of the things that Vigil has done best from the first season onward, so why change now?

What do you most want to see moving into Vigil season 2 episode 5 on BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates soon.

