Power Book IV: Force season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal news yesterday over at Starz, isn’t this the perfect time to discuss a possible Power Book IV: Force premiere date? As per usual, there are a number of different things here to discuss!

So, where should we ultimately start! Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by saying the following: Filming has yet to kick off for the latest batch of episodes. That may be a little while, given the fact that the show was only just renewed. Our feeling, at least for now, is that it could be ready to air by the fall of next year, but that depends a lot on when production actually starts. Fingers crossed, Joseph Sikora and the rest of the crew are back at it once we get to the other side of a cold Chicago winter.

Of course, there is also one other subject that you have to remember here at the moment, and it is quite simple: What is going on when it comes to Starz’s schedule. Just because the show is ready to premiere doesn’t mean that the network is going to put it on the air right away. We saw this with the most-recent season! Here is a good example: we are just getting a premiere date for another show in Hightown, which actually wrapped filming over a year ago.

No matter when we do end up getting a chance to see Force season 3, we know that it’s going to be full of action, drama, and plenty of character development. Gary Lennon has already confirmed that he will be returning, and given his knowledge of the Tommy character and his fantastic writing, we have plenty of reasons to be confident for what the future will hold.

What’s the first question we want to know? What Tommy is going to do after that big Mireya bomb dropped in the finale.

