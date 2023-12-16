Why is Mayim Bialik leaving Jeopardy? Show explains

Why is Mayim Bialik leaving Jeopardy!, or at least the syndicated version of the show? Late Friday, the news first broke of her departure.

Now, we have a little bit more information as to what’s going on here. In a statement (per TVLine), the studio behind the game-show institution had the following to say:

“We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

This statement does work well with what Bialik said herself, noting that she was only exiting the syndicated version of the show.

As many of you are aware at this point, this news is something that a lot of people out there have anticipated for a good while. After all, Bialik has not been a part of the syndicated show for months on end already, and she was also absent from some official posters highlighting the new season. Originally, it did seem like the producers were fine to keep alternating hosts but now, that is apparently not the case.

If the plan is to bring Bialik back in some capacity, it is our hope that we will be able to see her do all the primetime events while Ken handles the daytime version. That would mark a change for a potential future season of Celebrity Jeopardy, but we will have to wait and see what happens there at some point down the road.

To date, almost everything that the show has done since the unfortunate passing of Alex Trebek has been confusing. Hopefully, there is a way to ge more clarity soon.

Related – Read more of what Bialik had to say about her departure from Jeopardy

What do you think about Mayim Bialik’s departure from Jeopardy!, and also the explanation for it?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







