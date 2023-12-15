Shark Tank: Rebel Cheese, FlyWithWine, CAKES body, and more

Are you ready to see Rebel Cheese, FlyWithWine, CAKES body, and the Pocket Panty on Shark Tank tonight? Let’s just say that, once more, the show is delivering the goods!

We have a lot to say about some of the individual products tonight but before we get into that, let’s share the official synopsis — which includes another important Guest Shark appearance!

The panel welcomes Good American CEO and Co-Founder Emma Grede returns as guest Shark. First into the Tank is a pair of entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, who hopes to get the Sharks’ taste buds swimming with their line of artisanal vegan cheeses. An entrepreneur from Compton, California, presents a pair of underwear designed for any emergency situation. Next up, a duo from Napa, California, pitches their wine suitcase designed specifically for safely transporting the precious bottles. Last into the Tank are twin sisters who are seeking a deal for their reusable and washable alternative to the traditional bra.

In a “Shark Tank” update, Syed Naqvi and Sarah Paiji Yoo and their investor Kevin O’Leary provide an update on Blueland, an environmentally friendly, refillable household cleaner that aims to reduce single-use plastic.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Emma Grede, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

FlyWithWine – The name of the company largely gives it away, and that is a good thing. For everyone out there wondering how to transport wine back home after a trip, this is a convenient travel solution that you aren’t going to see in any other place.

The Pocket Panty – Once again, the name of the product speaks for itself. This is a portable pair of emergency underwear that can be taken anywhere and is helpful and convenient.

Rebel Cheese – Who says that vegan cheese has to be basic or expected? This is a great way in order to ensure that there are a lot of options out there for artisanal “cheeses,” no matter your dietary needs.

CAKES body – Finally, we turn to an advanced nipple cover that is designed to be reusable, comfortable, and a suitable replacement for a traditional bra that work for a wide array of body types.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

