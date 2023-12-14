Ink Master season 15 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on Ink Master season 15, you are going to see the epic finale play out — so who is going to win?

If there is one thing that we can say in advance here, it is that this should be a true clash of the titans. Arguably from the very first episode, we had a feeling that Jon Mesa, Bobby Johnson, and Freddie Albrighton were the best artists there. That has been played out in the results so far this season. This is one of the most stacked finales that we’ve seen in a while, at least in terms of all three of them being pretty evenly matched. They’ve had some highs and lows, but we haven’t once felt that any of them were actually going to be eliminated before this point.

As this week’s episode indicated, there are going to be three masterworks that the remaining artists could end up having to do. The first one is up to the individual artist, whereas the second is going to be black-and-gray illustrative women — a choice made up of the skulls that Jon and Freddie drew. Meanwhile, Bobby got to choose the style and subject for the third tattoo, and that is Japanese snakes. How traditional does it have to be? Not so much. We’re honestly shocked still that Bobby chose this, since it feels like it is something that Jon could easily nail.

At the moment, we tend to think that we’re going to have a satisfying ending no matter what happens. Freddie feels like the most creative of the three, but Bobby has probably had the highest highs this season when it comes to artistry. This finale will be about patience, attrition, but also really researching these styles. Some of these artists are going to be out of their comfort zones here and there!

What do you most want to see happen within the Ink Master season 15 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







