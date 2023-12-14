The Tourist season 2 with Jamie Dornan picked up by Netflix

If you are excited to see more of The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan here in America, let’s just say that we have good news!

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Netflix has picked up the British drama for its next batch of episodes, following season 1 streaming over on Max. There are reports out there that the show underperformed on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service, but could it still be a breakout hit at its new home?

Let’s just say this: We are more than confident that Netflix is going to deliver some strong viewership with this show. Remember that they have managed to draw extremely good numbers with shows in a similar genre, and we think that the performance of Bodyguard may be a great comparison here. Netflix has just been able to figure out how to generate a great audience for a lot of the acquired series that they have. This is still something that a lot of the competition has yet to really figure out!

If you have not seen too much in the way of details as of yet about the upcoming season, check out the official synopsis:

Set against the striking backdrop of Ireland, Elliot and Helen are confronted by friends and foes. As they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past, they are soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see how the show performs! One of the tricky things with streaming services is that they often don’t reveal total viewership publicly. However, Netflix did reveal some performance data for their shows earlier this week, so we will wait and see if it happens with some of their other hits in the near future. Is that too much to want at the end of the day? For the time being, we don’t tend to think so.

