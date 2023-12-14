Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere date; will be last at HBO

Today, there is some good and bad news worth discussing when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, starting with the inevitable. There has been suspicion for a while that this would be the final chapter of the Larry David comedy and today, that was made official.

The good news? You are not going to be forced to wait too long to see the show back, as the series will be returning on Sunday, February 4 to HBO. This is a series that has been a staple of the HBO brand long before the streaming era began. Remember that we’ve seen some brilliant episodes of the years plus a Seinfeld pseudo-reunion and an incredibly long hiatus in the middle of the run at one point. We are glad to see the show ending on its own terms, and that we also have a chance to fully prepare in advance.

Speaking in a new statement, here is what David himself had to say:

”As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Meanwhile, HBO boss Casey Bloys went on to add the following:

“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

