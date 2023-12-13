The Spencer Sisters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big finale today on The CW, can you expect The Spencer Sisters season 2 to arrive down the road? Or, are we at the end already?

Just like you would imagine, there is a lot that we have to say about the series and its future within this piece — but why not start with an introduction? We know at this point, after all, that there are a lot of people who will not have heard of it at all. Take a look at the synopsis below to get a good sense of what is coming:

THE SPENCER SISTERS is a female-led, lighthearted procedural that follows mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Lea Thompson, Back to the Future, “Caroline in the City”) and her daughter Darby Spencer (Stacey Farber, “Superman & Lois,” “Schitt’s Creek”) who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases. Joining the cast in supporting roles are Thomas Antony Olajide (Learn To Swim) as Darby’s high school best friend and local cop Zane Graham; Edward Ruttle (“Arctic Air”) as Darby’s high school flame Doctor Lucas Collins; Husein Madhavji (“Saving Hope”) as Victoria’s “IT Consultant” (a.k.a. hacker) Alastair Dhumal; Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves (“Sort Of”) as Victoria’s feisty literary agent Sarita Stark; Rodrigo Massa (“El Dragon: Return of a Warrior”) as Zane’s husband Antonio Pereira, who operates a Brazilian bistro; Kaitlyn Leeb (“Spinning Out”) as Lindsay Yip – a hotshot lawyer who is Lucas’ fiancée; and Adam Hurtig (Cult of Chucky) as the lead detective of the local police force.

Given the popularity of procedurals all over the world, we do think there’s a good chance more will be made — also, Lea Thompson is a living legend!

For the time being…

Nothing has been confirmed. Note that this is a Canadian adaptation, so a lot of the burden is going to fall on the overseas partner to make a determination here. We do still think there’s a good chance once the show’s international performance is studied further.

Also, remember that this is not some sort of show that requires a ridiculous amount of post-production. With that, it could be turned around in a relatively quick amount of time. So long as it is renewed by early next year, we do think it could return in 2024.

