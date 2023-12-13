Sullivan’s Crossing season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following today’s season 1 finale at The CW, is there going to be a Sullivan’s Crossing season 2? We understand if you are curious. Also, we’re happy to have more information!

So, where do we start? Well, the best place is by going ahead and sharing a little bit more about what the series is about, just in case you have not heard and are eager to watch:

Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson). There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten.

Now, why not talk more about the future? You are going to see more of the Canadian important on the network down the road. Sullivan’s Crossing fits exactly into the sort of programming that The CW is trying to emphasize under their new ownership. Acquired series and co-productions help to reduce their own costs internally, which is valuable for them to maintain financial flexibility. Meanwhile, it also enables them to still have familiar talent on some of their shows — in this case, we are talking here about Chad Michael Murray.

As for when more episodes are going to premiere…

As of right now, there is no official premiere date. Yet, this is not one of those shows that carries with it an enormous post-production window. We certainly think that it will be turned around early enough to air when we get around to next fall, but it will be up to The CW to bring it back whenever they want to do so.

What do you want to see in a season 2 of Sullivan’s Crossing at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many more updates on the way.

