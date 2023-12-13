Found season 1 episode 11 cliffhanger: Who did Gabi call?

We knew that the end of Found season 1 episode 11 would probably contain a jaw-dropping moment, given that it was the last one of the year. How could it not be? For most of the season, we have seen Gabi communicate with Sir, who is trapped within her basement. Yet, it’s also where he wants to be. This relationship is destructive and toxic and yet, it is also essential to the show.

It is for all of the reasons mentioned above that the end of this episode is all the more important. After all, we saw Gabi make a phone call to someone, making it clear that it was about Sir. Yet, who did she call, and what are they going to do from here? This is where things become all the more chaotic moving forward.

We don’t think that Sir is about to be clear, and that is one thing that we can sit here and say right now. Meanwhile, what does it mean if he is locked up? We could have some sort of situation a la The Blacklist or Prodigal Son where he is somehow used for something.

Yet, it is important to remember here that we are at the end of episode 11. There are two more episodes still to come until season 1 and even with that, we know already that a season 2 is coming! That means that there is still a lot of room for twists and turns coming up, and we should indicate that some of those could require Sir’s presence.

For now, let’s just say that this is a really crazy cliffhanger to get us through the longest hiatus we’ve seen for the show so far. Let’s just hope the wait is worthwhile.

(Based on the preview, it looks as though Dhan is going to be who is called. Be prepared…)

