Vigil season 2 episode 2 air date, what’s ahead on BBC One

Following this week’s big premiere on BBC One, do you want to get a Vigil season 2 episode 2 air date? What about other news on what’s ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that a lot of people out there are more than excited to see Rose Leslie back in action! The first season was a fantastic thrill ride, and the hope is that you can see something similar this go-around.

If you want to get some more details about the season overall, check out the official logline:

Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause. Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future.

As for episode 2…

Let’s just say that BBC One is not wasting a whole lot of time! There is another installment on Monday night, and that will allow Shiva, Longacre, and everyone else to press onward. With that, you are also going to see a lot of different locations and a story that feels pretty darn ambitious.

To get some more news, all you have to do is check out the full Vigil season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

After escaping from a gunman with her life, Amy follows a new lead to the Middle East. There, she learns someone on the airbase was complicit in the attack. Meanwhile, in Scotland, Kirsten hunts down Chapman’s killer, determined not to let her pregnancy get in the way of her mission.

By the end of this installment…

Let’s just say that we are probably going to have a good sense of most of the story’s scope, and also the sense of danger that we’re going to have. These six episodes are going to go by incredibly fast (as they often do), so we would advise you to go ahead and be fully prepared for that.

