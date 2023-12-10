Monk season 9: Could it happen after Peacock movie?

Following the presentation of “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” on Peacock this weekend, is there a chance at a Monk season 9, or something else within the franchise.

First and foremost, we suppose that we should really start off here be reveling in the success of the project we got. this is not something that we ever expected more than a decade after the original show, but it felt like the series hadn’t lost a step. Tony Shalhoub is as fantastic as always in Adrian Monk, and we even had a satisfying, emotional conclusion as Monk “reunited” with the spirits of so many who he got justice for during the original series. It allowed him to find a new sense of purpose within his life after losing much of a reason to keep going over the years.

Just based on this ending, you could easily make the case for something else. Just remember here that Psych has already spawned multiple movies, and the two were timeslot companions once upon a time over on Peacock.

Speaking to TVLine, Monk creator Andy Breckman did make it clear that if nothing else, he’s interested in exploring things one more time:

I actually have an idea that I love for another movie. Of course, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the fans and to the TV gods.

The real challenge at this point could come down to marketing, and making sure enough people know that this special is out there. The original Monk was thought of as a revolutionary cable show at its time, as it and The Closer really inspired a series of mega-hits across both USA and TNT. It wasn’t until many years later that we saw other smash hits like The Walking Dead or Yellowstone rise to the occasion.

At this point, we’ll take whatever more Monk is thrown at us. While it may not be necessary for the franchise’s legacy, it is always worth watching.

