Saturday Night Live: Olivia Rodrigo performs ‘Vampire’

We knew entering tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live that Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest. So, what did she perform?

For her first performance, the pop superstar sat down at the piano for a haunting, powerful rendition of “Vampire,” one of the biggest hits from her recent release “Guts.” We do think that there are a ton of people out there who have heard of Olivia, but there may be some who hadn’t actually heard her sing until tonight. For some of those people, we tend to think that this was an especially great first listen. It was a reminder of just her singing talent, and this is not an altogether easy song to do with some of its high notes.

Also, we do tend to think that the acoustic version of the song really worked for this environment. This stage isn’t altogether big, and it makes more sense to really put the focus on something big rather than big and dramatic.

Remember that this is just one of her two performances tonight — we’ll be back later to get more into the second song.

What did she do next?

Well, the staging on “all-american b–ch” was a little bit more elaborate, and allowed her to show off a totally different side as a stage performer. The lighting here was really cool as it went from bright and sunny to red and aggressive. Also, she smashed a glass at one point before jumping up and down on the table!

In the end, we would say that the performances tonight gave you the full spectrum of what Rodrigo can do as a performer. She can come across as kind and innocent, but also make a giant mess and show and totally different side.

What did you think about Olivia Rodrigo’s performance on Saturday Night Live this week?

