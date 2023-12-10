Found season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Big cliffhanger ahead?

As we prepare to see Found season 1 episode 11 on NBC next week, just how high are some of the stakes here?

Well, the first thing we really should say is that from everything that we’ve heard so far, a good chunk of this story is going to be about answers. Namely, we are going to see some huge stuff all around Gabi and Sir as former works to figure out the truth about what happened with the latter years ago. This is an important chapter to her life, and it could change to some extent their dynamic moving forward.

Is it going to actually get him out of the basement? Let’s just say that this remains to be seen, but we do think that the paradigm here has to change at some point. Can you really have that character down there through the run of the series?

In the end, we certainly do think that there is going to be a cliffhanger at the end of episode 11, a.k.a. the final one for this calendar year. With that being said, there is no guarantee that it is going to be any more substantial than some of the other cliffhangers that we’ve seen on the show so far. Because of the unusual circumstances this year due to the industry strikes, it has been much harder for shows to base stories on when they could potentially air. This is one of the reasons why we are less likely to get any sort of major holiday episodes coming up.

How much is left after episode 11?

Let’s just put it in rather clear terms: Not that much. There are only 13 episodes this season, and that means the final two installments will arrive in early 2024. Those two will probably be tied to one another in some significant ways, including with some sort of big, jaw-dropping cliffhanger that puts all of the others to shame.

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 1 episode 11 on NBC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







