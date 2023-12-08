Lucky Hank canceled at AMC; no season 2 coming

After delivering one of the most fascinating and perhaps underrated shows of this calendar year, it unfortunately appears Lucky Hank is no more.

Today, it was officially confirmed by AMC that the Bob Odenkirk dramedy, which followed a college professor at a precarious point in his career, will not be coming back for more. Here is what they had to say, per TVLine, in a statement:

“We’re proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille and the entire cast and crew … Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans — or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College.”

In a way, you can argue that Lucky Hank is actually a show that didn’t need a second season, given that the finale brought some element of closure to Hank’s story and it leaves open a lot of different outcomes. Of course, we wouldn’t have minded a chance to explore things further — this is the sort of fascinating, thoughtful, and low-takes show that has a lot of value. It is similar in a ton of ways to Lodge 49, another gem that AMC produced. We really hope that the network doesn’t shy away from these shows in the future — Lucky Hank’s biggest flaw was probably just that it was a really hard show to either describe or promote, sans the inclusion of Odenkirk in his first major series role following Better Call Saul.

Rest assured, though, that a guy this talented should have no real problem landing on his feet somewhere else.

What do you think about Lucky Hank being canceled over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







