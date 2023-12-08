Good Trouble canceled; season 5 to be final one at Freeform

After five seasons and plenty of twists and turns, Freeform is saying goodbye to Good Trouble.

According to a report from TVLine, the fifth season of the Cierra Ramirez young-adult drama will mark the end of the road. In some ways this is not a surprise, given that the show has never been a smash hit in the ratings; however, it did have a loyal audience.

The most notable thing, at least from our vantage point, is that the cancellation of Good Trouble in a lot of ways marks the end of two separate eras. Not only is this one of the last current scripted series at Freeform, but it also marks the end of the network’s ABC Family days. Remember that this was a spin-off / continuation of The Fosters, which actually premiered back when it had a different name so many years ago.

The reasoning behind the show’s cancellation is due to both ratings and cost, and it is another reminder that a lot of networks are actively working to get out of the content business on basic cable — at least in the way that they used to be. Freeform caters to mostly a young-adult audience, and the vast majority of these people are at this point watching streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. Luckily, Freeform is also a part of the Disney umbrella, so they can transfer a lot of their focus over there.

Now that we have spelled all of this out, let’s hope that Good Trouble has a fitting ending for those who have stuck with this show and the overall world for so long. We certainly do think that everyone deserves it. It’s at least nice to know, at least, that former cast member Maia Mitchell is going to be back for at least one upcoming episode, since that will give the ending at least a little more credibility here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

