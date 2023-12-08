Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale!

As we prepare to check out Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 8 next week on Showtime, there are so many things to share.

So, where do we start? Well, how about with the news that this is the big finale? “Make It Easy” is the title for this episode, and it is our belief that over the course of time here, there’s a lot of epic stuff we are going to be seeing. Once again, there are a number of different eras that are going to be explored, and the final legacy of Hawk and Tim will be fully explored.

Of course, here is the big reminder we can give that this is going to be the end of this story. From the start Fellow Travelers was meant to be a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and conclusion. There will be some opportunities to further think about the long-term future down the road.

If you do want to get some more information all about what’s to come, be sure to check out the full Fellow Travelers finale synopsis below:

In 1957, Hawk and Tim reunite at Senator McCarthy’s funeral and try, one last time, to find a way to be together, but the pressures of impending fatherhood may force Hawk to commit an act of betrayal. In San Francisco, in 1986, Hawk seeks redemption, seeing Tim through a medical crisis and facing Lucy, who arrives with an ultimatum. Marcus and Frankie are stunned by news concerning their adopted son, Jerome. Tim makes a wrenching decision that will change Hawk’s life forever. Series finale.

Our recommendation at present is simply to prepare for things to get emotional, mostly because that is the sort of series we are dealing with! There’s certainly been a lot of evidence already that this is a story full of tear-jerking moments, and we absolutely do believe that some more are coming.

