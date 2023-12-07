Big Brother Reindeer Games cast: Taylor, Cameron confirmed

We know that there have been questions aplenty about the cast of Big Brother Reindeer Games at CBS and now, we know at least two!

Tonight, the network officially announced that the following two people are going to be back to compete in this holiday-themed competition.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Taylor Hale – This is probably the biggest and most pleasant surprise. While we thought there was a chance the season 24 winner could be back, we never thought that it was confirmed. Our biggest fear was just that this show wouldn’t have any winners at all.

Cameron Hardin – This one is hardly a shock. Julie Chen Moonves had said previously that someone from season 25 would be on and given that he won America’s Favorite Player on the finale, it made sense it would be him. Given that Cameron is also a major competition threat, there is a shot he will do rather well.

It is of course our hope that we’ll see Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes in particular bad after they were featured in the tease setting the show up at the end of season 25 — CBS is promising that more announcements and names are going to be revealed in the days ahead.

Now, remember that Reindeer Games is different from the standard Big Brother in that it appears to be almost entirely competition based. Meanwhile, the houseguests are not actually living in the house full-time, and nor will there be live feeds. Still, this is meant to be a fun little holiday diversion, so we’ll have to wait and see just how it goes.

For those who have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, you are going to be able to dive into this Christmas competition come Monday, December 11. Our expectations are low, but we do hope that it will offer up a little bit of silly fun.

What do you think about these first two cast members for Big Brother Reindeer Games?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







