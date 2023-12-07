Frasier revival season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the big finale streaming this week at Paramount+, can you expect a season 2 for the big Frasier revival? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done thing?

Well, we should go ahead and start things off with the following here: We certainly think that the streaming service probably wants more. When you consider the legacy that already exists for the Frasier Crane character out there, it would be almost embarrassing to see this show canned after such a short period of time. Of course, simultaneously there is also an awareness of the fact that the series needs to make money and draw viewership. In the streaming era, these sort of numbers are not revealed publicly, and that creates a little bit more chaos.

So for the time being, our feeling at the moment is that we will see at least one more season of the show, mostly due to the oh-so-simple fact that the Kelsey Grammer series may need a little bit more time to figure itself out.

Has season 1 been perfect? We wouldn’t say that, but in a lot of cases sitcoms need a little bit of time and space to grow. We almost wish that this show wasn’t called Frasier and had more of a chance to distance itself from what came before. At this point, it is still trying to assemble whatever the next phase of the main character’s life looks like, especially when it comes to the relationship he has with his son.

Now if there is another season, we’ll say this: We imagine that it will be back at some point next year. The good news about sitcoms like this is that they really don’t take that long to film. Instead, you can get a lot done in a relatively short amount of time.

One way or another, let’s just hope for a firm decision over the next couple of months.

Do you want to see a season 2 for the Frasier revival at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

