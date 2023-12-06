SurrealEstate season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Syfy?

Following today’s big season 2 finale at Syfy, is there a chance at a SurrealEstate season 3 on Syfy down the road? Or, have we reached the end of the road here?

We certainly do think that there is going to be a lot of interest in getting more of the show, and there is no denying that all. With that being said, though, we do think that the network will be spending the next few weeks working actively to try and figure that out. Syfy has become notorious over the past several decades for canceling shows far too early in their runs and yet, they also have a different business model now. They have more streaming options and in general, live viewership is down across the board. With that, they tend to come up with a lot more economic and creative decisions to keep shows around.

No matter what happens here, let’s just hope that we are not going to be forced to wait all that long to get some more news when it comes to the future. We’re fine waiting a long time to see something more, but can’t we just have comfort that another batch is coming? There will be plenty of time later to learn when a possible premiere date could be.

If there is anything that viewers out there can do to ensure that we get more of this particular show down the road, it’s quite simple. First and foremost, remember to watch or stream it. Beyond that, tell all of your friends to do the same. With SurrealEstate, we are talking here about a program that doesn’t have all that much when it comes to a big marketing budget. Because of that, this is a situation where fans have to be a little more active. There are a lot of potential viewers out there, after all, who probably just aren’t aware that this show even exists.

