The Santa Clauses season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the season 2 finale over at Disney+, is there a chance that we are going to be seeing The Santa Clauses season 3? Are we at the end the road for the Christmas-themed series?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by noting where things stand at the moment at the streaming service: Nothing has been altogether confirmed as of yet. While we remain hopeful that there’s going to be a chance to see something more in due time, how can we say anything with confidence as of yet? The tricky thing with Disney+ in general is that unless we are talking about something that is within the world of Star Wars or Marvel, nothing is altogether guaranteed. Sure, The Santa Clauses is based on a franchise, but that does not make it an automatic sure thing.

If there is one thing that we can say at present, it is that there’s still at least some sort of a chance for the show to come back. It seems as though Tim Allen is interested in doing something more in this world, and it will come down to the numbers and whether Disney determines the show is profitable. That is the #1 thing they care about.

In general, though, you can argue that this is a pretty unique series — there aren’t a lot of other ones out there like it and in general, trying to maintain a series that is based almost entirely on a single holiday is easier said than done. Still, we admire the effort that everyone is putting into this at the moment, and we’ll just have to wait and see where things go in the long-term.

If we do get another season, it does feel clear that it would come out around this time next year. There is really no value in a show like this coming out at any other time!

What do you most want to see moving into The Santa Clauses season 3?

