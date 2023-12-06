Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Hopes for January

Are we going to have a chance to see Emily in Paris season 4 premiere on Netflix at some point in the near future?

Well, at the moment, the biggest thing that we can say here is rather simple: The Lily Collins series will be coming back for more! It’s really just a matter of when it is going to happen, and it is going to take a little bit longer than usual.

We’re well-aware that this is typically the point in which people expect to get something more on Emily in Paris, whether it be a premiere date, a teaser, or something. That’s not happening this go-around. This is one of many shows out there that has found himself impacted in a big way by what has happened in regards to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The plan at present seems to be to start filming early next year, and the good news is that we do still think there’s a good chance that it is going to be able to come back at some point before 2024 wraps up. This is not a show that takes an extremely long time to film, and absolutely that is one thing that it has going for it.

What’s another? Well, consider this: The fact that Netflix will need this show back as soon as possible. Remember that their schedule next year will once again by without Stranger Things, and there is a chance there won’t be any Wednesday. Squid Game feels more like a decent possibility, at least based on some of the work that has already been done for it.

As for whether Emily in Paris season 4 is the final one, the jury is still out! All we know is that no matter when this lighthearted romantic series is over, we’d like to know in advance! After all, we do think that a show like this is so much better when we have the ability to prepare in advance.

