So You Think You Can Dance renewed by Fox for season 18!

For everyone looking to see yet another magical revival of So You Think You Can Dance over at Fox, we have good news!

Today, the network confirmed that on Monday, March 4, you are going to see the dance competition return at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are a handful of notable names who are a part of the judging panel this time, including the return of executive producer Nigel Lythgoe. Meanwhile, the rest of the panel also has a ton of dance experience, including former Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy alongside two outstanding former contestants and choreographers in Allison Holker and Comfort Fedoke. Cat Deeley will also be coming back as host.

In a statement per TVLine, here is what Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, had to say about the show coming back:

“So You Think You Can Dance is television’s preeminent dance competition, and we are thrilled to bring the beloved show back for an all-new season … Reuniting Cat, Nigel, Allison and Comfort, and welcoming Maksim into the SYTYCD family, is sure to make Season 18 bigger than ever for their legions of fans around the globe.”

All episodes this season are going to film in Atlanta, marking a departure from what we have seen in the past. We tend to think that some of this is being done with cost as a consideration; the ratings for this series have not been great in a long time but simultaneously, we know that there is a pretty dedicated audience out there. Why not do whatever you can to try and embrace these viewers moving forward? It certainly seems like the right move, especially when it comes to making the show all about dance and bringing on judges who specifically excel in this sort of thing.

What do you think about So You Think You Can Dance returning for another season, let alone the revamped judging panel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates moving forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







