Kitchen Nightmares season 9: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big season 8 finale on Fox, is there a chance that you can see a Kitchen Nightmares season 9 over at Fox? Or, are we at the end of the road now?

First and foremost, can we just rejoice the fact that the Gordon Ramsay series came back this fall? It was at one point an unscripted staple over at Fox, but it was off the air for a substantial period of time before coming back. The premise is so unbelievably simple and regardless of whether or not a lot of these restaurants actually last after the show airs, there is still something fun that comes from watching this on TV.

Now, the tricky thing about determining a renewal for Kitchen Nightmares is that Fox doesn’t have to make a big spectacle out of ordering more episodes. We could find out it’s coming back just by it being added again to the schedule down the road. The ratings are not through the roof, but they seem to be solid enough for what Fox is pulling elsewhere.

The real question we wonder at this point is whether or not Ramsay simply has room in his schedule. This is a guy who seems to be doing about a trillion shows at all times and traveling between various parts of the world. He does seem to enjoy it, but that also doesn’t mean that he will keep doing this forever.

For now, let’s just say to be patient and we’ll see what the future holds here in due time. In the meantime, there’s a lot of Ramsay-related content out there, both on TV and YouTube, that you can binge. Also, we know that there will be more of some of his other shows coming before too long.

Do you want to see a Kitchen Nightmares season 9 over on Fox?

Beyond just that, what are some of your favorite Ramsay-centric cooking shows that are out there? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates as we move forward.

