The Curse season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Asher’s spiral

As we get further and further into The Curse season 1 on Showtime, it feels like one thing is clear about Asher. This is a guy who doesn’t know hot to stay composed for a split second. He is incredibly paranoid, sensitive, and also insecure. He lashes out when he feels threatened, and for some reason he keeps secrets from his wife all the time, thinking that he can make their lives easier when instead, he causes a bigger mess.

Did we mention that he remains obsessed over a tiny curse Nala put on him in the premiere, even though it has already taken its effect? That’s another part of this!

While it remains to be seen what happens in episode 5 this weekend, we do have an early look at episode 6, titled “The Fire Burns On,” which streams a week from Friday. Take a look at the synopsis below:

Dougie and Whitney hatch a plan to spice up the show while Asher becomes increasingly aloof.

So why is Asher acting this way, beyond his paranoia over the curse? It may be due to his fear that he’s screwing up the show or he needs to do something different. His sense of humor is one of the things he was criticized for in the focus group, and the class he took did not seem to do him any favors. He just doesn’t know how to relate to people!

The other big question that we have to wonder here is simply this: Are we ever going to even see this show air? It’s possible that The Curse is mostly about how it is filmed, but it would be rather interesting to see more of the public reception to this after the fact.

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 6?

