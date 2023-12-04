Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2: First title scoop!

We have been waiting for some sort of Blue Bloods season 14 episode title news for a rather long time. Luckily, that has changed over the past few days!

In a post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor confirmed that the title for episode 2 is “Dropping Bombs.” This is an installment that she wrote, and that is certainly an ominous title, no? Well, we should go ahead and note that this is not something that you have to take literally here.

Instead, you could look at this episode as one that features some sort of big, emotional revelation — or at least that is what we’d be curious to see. It is important to remember here that with this being the final season on CBS, we do think there will be a few more risks than what we typically see. After all, remember here for a moment that Blue Bloods does have a tendency to adhere to a pretty particular formula, one where you do see a case, a family dinner, and then also some personal storylines.

We hope that O’Connor is involved somehow in some latter episodes of the season in a writing capacity, mostly because of the fact that she knows these characters so well.

When is the series finale going to air?

At this point, it is far too early to tell. The only thing that we can state with a certain element of certainty right now is that the second half of the final season will air in the fall of 2024. We at least have 18 episodes to tell the end of the story, and we hope that almost every single one of these contains a big moment in some shape or form.

