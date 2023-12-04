Obliterated season 2: Show EPs talk possible renewal

Is there a chance that we end up getting an Obliterated season 2 over on Netflix down the road? We certainly want it! Does that mean that we’re going to get more? Hardly, but we are trying to feel optimistic here.

We tend to think that the top priority entering the first season was rather simple, and that was working to ensure that the zany Las Vegas arc was fully resolved. That has mostly happened at this point, but it certainly feels like there is room for more at some point down the road. At the moment, what feels the most important is just that the show performs well. We are hopeful that it will, largely because there are not a lot of other comedies quite like it out there.

Speaking to TVLine in a post-finale interview, executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg had the following to say about what the future could hold:

“We fall in love with our characters and everything we write, and the movies that we wrote throughout our careers have had sequels.

“…As long as there are bad guys in the world, then there’s the potential for our team to come together and party and hopefully save the day elsewhere.”

Netflix does not necessarily have to hurry along in making a decision here. They will likely spend the next few months working to determine whether or not they want to do more of this show, and there may also be conversations with the aforementioned EPs. If they are going to bring it back, after all, they will want to make sure that they have another incredible idea that feels both similar, but also different to what we have seen them do in the past.

Remember that if you love this team’s work, they have another great project ahead: The final season of Cobra Kai.

