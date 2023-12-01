Bob Hearts Abishola season 5: Why is it ending? EP explains

As some of you may have heard earlier this week, Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 is going to be the final one at CBS. Is it this hard to accept? Definitely, even if we’re at least happy that the cast and crew know the news in advance. That will give everyone the ample time to prepare and come up with an ending that makes some element of sense.

Now that we’ve said that, we also do have to contend with why the show is ending. Let’s just say that this is not something that was decided upon by the cast, crew, or the producers — it seems like a network decision above all else. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast previewing his new show Bookie, executive producer Chuck Lorre clarified the situation and what he loved about the show in general:

“I think there are so many more stories to tell … The initial motivation for that [story] was a romance wrapped around a story of immigrants who make America great, [the] extraordinary, courageous effort that is made by millions of people every year who find their way in this country. I don’t necessarily feel like we were done, but that was not my call [to make].”

We do think that the writing was on the wall for Bob Hearts Abishola the moment that it was deemed necessary to reduce the per-episode commitment for a lot of the supporting cast members. This was clearly a show then that was being forced to adhere economically to changing times in the industry, and typically anytime we see that, it is a strong symbol that some other changes are coming down the road.

Let’s just hope that for the remainder of Bob Hearts Abishola, we are able to at least get some more reminders of what made the show so great in the first place — both in terms of meaningful stories and reasons to laugh.

